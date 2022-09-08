PARSIQ One Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030129 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00091789 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00041889 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004156 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

