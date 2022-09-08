Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 221.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

PRTY stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $259.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $527.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

