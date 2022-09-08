Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Party City Holdco Trading Up 8.5 %

Party City Holdco stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $259.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $527.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 221.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 178.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

