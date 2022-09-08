Pastel (PSL) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last Week

Pastel (PSL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Pastel has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pastel has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00577112 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00866758 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017224 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.
About Pastel
Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pastel Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pastel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pastel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.