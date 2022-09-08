Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $943.86 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $943.86 million and $6.05 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051548 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003408 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

