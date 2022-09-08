PayAccept Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $745,369.30 (PAYT)

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. PayAccept has a total market cap of $745,369.30 and $19,320.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayAccept has traded up 57.3% against the dollar. One PayAccept coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayAccept alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.30 or 0.99923208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00039435 BTC.

PayAccept Coin Profile

PAYT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PayAccept Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayAccept should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayAccept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayAccept and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.