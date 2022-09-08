Paybswap Market Capitalization Tops $42,684.56 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $42,684.56 and $111.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,696.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.05843954 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00873678 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015866 BTC.
Paybswap Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Buying and Selling Paybswap
Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.