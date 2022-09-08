Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

