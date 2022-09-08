Paycoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.89 Million (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Paycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paycoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Paycoin has a total market cap of $82.89 million and approximately $305,649.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006833 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000970 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Paycoin Coin Profile

Paycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

