PayPie 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.00 (PPP)

PayPie (PPP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. PayPie has a total market cap of $478,159.35 and approximately $25.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPie has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About PayPie

PayPie is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb.

PayPie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

