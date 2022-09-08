peachfolio One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,109.00 (PCHF)

peachfolio (PCHF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. peachfolio has a market cap of $363,812.79 and $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One peachfolio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
peachfolio Coin Profile
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio.
