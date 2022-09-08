PECULIUM (PCL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $50,065.00

PECULIUM (PCL) traded up 111.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One PECULIUM coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PECULIUM has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $50,065.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PECULIUM has traded down 66.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PECULIUM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.

PECULIUM Profile

PECULIUM (CRYPTO:PCL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2019. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io/documents. PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PECULIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2017, PECULIUM aims to bring advanced investment and wealth management services to the world of Digital Assets.PCL is a BEP-20 multi-utility token granting access to PECULIUM services and rewards to users and stakeholders. PECULIUM is a team of Early adopters of blockchain, data science experts, and tech fans. PECULIUM has developed the SAIΞVE app, a wealth management platform for Digital Assets. SAIΞVE App combines Artificial intelligence and Smart contracts, implementing elements from traditional savings and investments with all-data-driven decision investments making. Peculium's High-Yield Savings Account BELIΞVE relies on a long-only based investment strategy that creates return in the upward momentum at spots markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PECULIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PECULIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.