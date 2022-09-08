Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of MD stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.