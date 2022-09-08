Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.92. 163,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,503,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. Cowen decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.