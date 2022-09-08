PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 725,018 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $14.33.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
