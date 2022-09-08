PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 725,018 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $14.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

