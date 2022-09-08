Penta (PNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $94.00

Penta (PNT) traded up 97.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Penta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $80,092.17 and $94.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022976 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

