Peony Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $3,032.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 335,988,511 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

