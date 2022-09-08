Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Perrigo Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.