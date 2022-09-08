Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Perrigo Stock Performance
PRGO stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
Featured Stories
