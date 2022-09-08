Phala Network (PHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.19 Million

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $41.19 million and $3.41 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00134894 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022786 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,250,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

