Phantasma (SOUL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $289,155.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001365 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $27.99 million and approximately $289,155.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,228.88 or 0.99837812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00071166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00024693 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005243 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.