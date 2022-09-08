PHI Token (PHI) Price Reaches $0.0701 on Major Exchanges

PHI Token (PHI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $408,762.45 and $6.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PHI Token has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PHI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time:1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens;2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.