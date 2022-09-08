Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Investec cut Phoenix Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $730.00.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

