Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

