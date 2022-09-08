Phoenixcoin Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $952,071.69 and approximately $27.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,026,350 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

