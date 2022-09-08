Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLAB. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $951.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.11. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Photronics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

