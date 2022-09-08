Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $831,634.00

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $2.93 million and $831,634.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00007941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 3,026,105 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

