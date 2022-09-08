Pika (PIKA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,684.00

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Pika has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Pika has a total market capitalization of $579,185.89 and approximately $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pika coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pika alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Pika Profile

Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.

Buying and Selling Pika

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pika should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pika and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.