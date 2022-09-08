Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 55,305 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806,585 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55,305 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $556,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 10,710 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 135,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 91,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

