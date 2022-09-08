Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,589 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

