Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,461 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 270.3% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 19,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $234.54 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.23. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

