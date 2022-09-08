Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 145.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of MESO stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $420.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.24.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 894.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

