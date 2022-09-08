PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114.00

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $175,931.42 and approximately $114.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00316523 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00122452 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00080655 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.