Pitbull Price Tops $0.0000 (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. Pitbull has a market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pitbull has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,665.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.02 or 0.06015210 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00876523 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016035 BTC.
Pitbull Profile
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Buying and Selling Pitbull
