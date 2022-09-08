PIVX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.20 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and $3.20 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000418 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeta2Coin (ZET2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,050,818 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.