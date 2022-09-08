PIXEL (PXL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $72.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. PIXEL has a market cap of $571,717.45 and $72.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piction Network is creating a new peer to peer digital content ecosystem. It is disrupting the centralized models of content distribution dominated by extractive intermediaries. The intent is to build an ecosystem where all participants will co-exist for the healthy growth of the digital content market. Equality of opportunity should be guaranteed for many creators through low entry barriers. The final consumer should not go beyond simple purchasing but expand opportunities for the rights and participation of consumers in the content market.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

