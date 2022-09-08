PlatON (LAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.80 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. PlatON has a market capitalization of $23.39 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,024,935 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

