Playcent Price Reaches $0.0145 on Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $419,385.66 and $22,988.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playcent has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

