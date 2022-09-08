PlayDapp Trading Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $188.34 million and $136.09 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

