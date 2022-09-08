PlayFuel (PLF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $184.00

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $812,081.64 and approximately $184.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 93.4% higher against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

