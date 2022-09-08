Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

Playkey (PKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Playkey has a market cap of $86,981.17 and $50,585.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

