Plian Market Cap Reaches $4.06 Million (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Plian has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $32,833.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,244.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00134942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 913,649,647 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

