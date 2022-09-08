Polkacity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $359,351.70 (POLC)

Polkacity (POLC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Polkacity has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkacity has a total market cap of $359,351.70 and approximately $403,400.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkacity coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,380.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005852 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00087811 BTC.

Polkacity Profile

Polkacity (POLC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2021. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polkacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

