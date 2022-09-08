Polkadex (PDEX) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and $277,114.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00007954 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,513.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.96 or 0.05219084 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002441 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00867265 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016235 BTC.
Polkadex Coin Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
