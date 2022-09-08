PolkaDomain 24-Hour Volume Tops $29.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $152,416.50 and approximately $29.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,513.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.96 or 0.05219084 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002441 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00867265 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016235 BTC.
PolkaDomain Coin Profile
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
Buying and Selling PolkaDomain
