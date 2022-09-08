Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Capitalization Hits $5.59 Million

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $261,005.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,193.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00134655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022927 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.