POLKARARE Trading 72.1% Higher Over Last Week (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 71.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One POLKARARE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. POLKARARE has a total market cap of $120,840.50 and $173,971.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POLKARARE has traded 72.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

POLKARARE Coin Profile

POLKARARE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare. POLKARARE’s official website is www.polkarare.com.

POLKARARE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare’s offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram”

