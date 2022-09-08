Polkaswap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.53 Million (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded down 42.6% against the dollar. Polkaswap has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $28,128.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkaswap Profile

Polkaswap (PSWAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2021. Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap. The official website for Polkaswap is polkaswap.io/#/swap.

Polkaswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkaswap is a liquidity aggregator cross-chain AMM DEX designed uniquely for the Polkadot ecosystem and hosted on the SORA 2.0 network. Near boundless liquidity through one of a kind Aggregate Liquidity Technology (ALT) with the security and convenience of a DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkaswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkaswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkaswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

