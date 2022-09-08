Pollux Coin (POX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $209.90 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00020900 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 80.5% against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $209.90 million and $10,335.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00493971 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017336 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022052 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Pollux Coin Profile
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.
Buying and Selling Pollux Coin
