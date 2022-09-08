Polygon (MATIC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $401.00 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Polygon has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC on major exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and $401.00 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038282 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00134894 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022786 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00054182 BTC.
About Polygon
MATIC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network.
