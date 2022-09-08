Polylastic Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (POLX)

Polylastic (POLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Polylastic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polylastic has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Polylastic has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $165,300.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.30 or 0.99923208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00039435 BTC.

About Polylastic

Polylastic is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2021. Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,400,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic. Polylastic’s official website is polylastic.io.

Polylastic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polylastic (POLX) Index is designed to track token performance within the ever-evolving Elastic Finance industry (EFi). Its index will include elastic cryptocurrencies, seigniorage tokens, algorithmic stablecoins, cash systems and whatever comes next. The index is weighted based on the value of community support measured by the number of stakers, as well as the market cap of the token.The POLX token is a deflationary, fee-earning token used for governance and weighting the index according to delegated stake. As the index performs and earns fees from growth, 100% of revenue goes toward purchasing the token on the open market, and removing it from the total supply forever. As the EFi space advances, the POLX token becomes more scarce.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polylastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polylastic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polylastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

